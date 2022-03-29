New project aims to turn diapers into biochar

Scottish circular economy start-up Carbogenics is already using pyrolysis to turn difficult-to-recycle organic waste such as coffee cups and cardboard into patent-pending product CreChar, an additive for anaerobic digestion plants that is intended to stabilise the digestion process and thus increase production efficiency. Now the ambitious team is turning to another topic: non-degradable materials such as diapers and sanitary items clogging up sewage systems. Carbogenics CEO Ed Craig tells Waste Management World about the project, which is funded by a Smart:Scotland grant from Scottish Enterprise.

What is the problem with sanitary items, diapers and wet wipes in wastewater facilities?



At the moment, non-degradable materials such as wet wipes, nappies and sanitary items are “screened” – filtered out – as they arrive at wastewater treatment works via the sewage system. They are then taken away for costly and unsustainable landfilling. This means they are a source of methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

How much of this kind of waste ends up in landfills?

We estimate that every citizen causes 1 kg (wet weight) of screening waste per year.

What solution does Carbogenics offer? What is new about it and how does it work?

This new way of dealing with wastewater screenings involves putting them through a high-temperature low-oxygen process known as pyrolysis, to produce a patent-pending biochar called FilaChar®. This will then be added back into the wastewater treatment process to absorb contaminants and stimulate microorganisms to efficiently remove wastewater contaminants.

The hope is that by preventing the screenings from going to landfill and adding biochar to boost biological wastewater cleaning, treatment plants will require less energy to operate, which in turn will help reduce their carbon footprints. Moreover, spent biochar can be used to enhance the quality of biosolids, an organic fertiliser that many treatment plants produce, and which is applied to soils where it sequesters carbon for centuries.

Do the functional carbons only “clean” wastewater and sludge, or do they also dissolve the material those sanitary products are made of?

FilaChar is not able or intended to break down sanitary products that are clogging the sewers. Our solution is to make good use of these wastes after they are removed from the inlet of a wastewater treatment plant. Once the FilaChar is added to the WWT (wastewater treatment) process, we believe it will help break down complex organic matter but not any plastics. Our production process will convert the sanitary products fully into FilaChar. However, if the screening waste mixture contains materials that are not carbon-based like metals, stone and glass, then these have to be disposed of separately.