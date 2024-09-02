Waste and Resources Pavilion : ISWA is going to COP29!

Sep 2, 2024
The International Solid Waste Association will host a Waste and Resources Pavilion in the Green Zone at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024. It's the second time ISWA has the opportunity to represent the waste management sector in this form at COP.
Stuttgart, Germany - 06-14-2024: Person holding cellphone with logo of United Nations Climate Change Conference 2024 COP29 in front of webpage. Focus on phone display.
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

ISWA is proud to host, for the second time, a Waste and Resources Pavilion in the Green Zone at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024.

ISWA's goal is simple yet powerful: to engage and influence key decision-makers worldwide. The association wants to clarify that sustainable waste management isn't just good for the planet—it’s an essential investment for tackling the triple planetary crisis. To make this point unmissable, ISWA has secured a 50 sqm pavilion in the Green Zone at COP29. This space will feature:

  • Daily awareness-raising sessions linking waste and resource management and climate change
  • Bilateral meetings with delegates and partner organisations
  • Receptions focused on waste and resource
  • Presentation sessions featuring inspiring case studies, innovative technical solutions, and successful policy interventions

Ready to join ISWA's mission to put sound waste management on national and international agendas at this year's Climate Change Conference? Learn more about sponsorship here.

