ISWA is proud to host, for the second time, a Waste and Resources Pavilion in the Green Zone at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024.

ISWA's goal is simple yet powerful: to engage and influence key decision-makers worldwide. The association wants to clarify that sustainable waste management isn't just good for the planet—it’s an essential investment for tackling the triple planetary crisis. To make this point unmissable, ISWA has secured a 50 sqm pavilion in the Green Zone at COP29. This space will feature:

Daily awareness-raising sessions linking waste and resource management and climate change

Bilateral meetings with delegates and partner organisations

Receptions focused on waste and resource

Presentation sessions featuring inspiring case studies, innovative technical solutions, and successful policy interventions

Ready to join ISWA's mission to put sound waste management on national and international agendas at this year's Climate Change Conference? Learn more about sponsorship here.