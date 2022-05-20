ISWA is going to Munich!

ISWA is heading to IFAT Munich 2022 and we cannot wait to see you there! After 4 years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ISWA is looking forward to meeting members, partners and other parties at IFAT. Join us at the largest trade fair in Waste Management and Environmental Technology, in Munich, Germany from 30 May – 3 June 2022.



ISWA will be present throughout the event - you can find us at Booth A5 238. With representatives of the Board and GS present, we have a full agenda of networking events and panel discussions to bring together members and waste professionals from across the globe!

Check out the agenda here.

Register here.