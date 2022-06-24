ISWA SWIS Winter School – A Success Story

The mission of the Solid Waste Institute for Sustainability (SWIS), an Organized Research Centre of Excellence (ORCE) at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in Arlington, Texas, USA, is to help develop clean and healthy urban cities through sustainable waste management. As part of the mission, SWIS, in collaboration with the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), has been organizing the ISWA-SWIS Winter School training programme every year since 2016. The first ISWA-SWIS Winter School was held in January 2016 with participants from 27 countries around the world. Since then, participants and speakers from more than 85 countries have joined the successful Winter School held at the University of Texas at Arlington and in the Texan cities of Denton, Grand Prairie, Irving, Garland and Lubbock. During the training programme, participants have also visited the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Fort Worth, Texas.

The primary goals of the Winter School are: (1) to provide sustainable waste management training to current and future waste management professionals for building capacity in both developed and developing countries, and (2) to inspire young professionals to pursue waste management as a career and to become future waste management leaders. The unique aspect of the training programme is the provision of knowledge through both in-class and hands-on training on the design and operation of landfill and sustainable waste management systems.