K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery is known for its extensive expertise in recycling and sorting machinery and solutions. With a strong presence in the Nordic markets, they are well positioned to represent Presona and bring their pre-baler solutions closer to their customers in these countries.

"I am very happy to welcome K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery as a new Presona partner. Their broad network and in-depth knowledge of the Nordic markets make them an ideal partner to help us expand our presence and support our customers in these key regions," said Stefan Ekström, CEO of Presona AB. "This partnership opens new avenues for growth and market development, ensuring that our customers in the Nordic countries have access to our complete range of balers along with great sales and service support," Mr. Ekström continued.

"Presona closes a gap we had in our portfolio, and we are pleased to carry the most efficient balers in the market to our recycling and waste sorting clients," said Per Skjevik Managing Director, K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery AS.