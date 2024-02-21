In December 2023, MARTIN was awarded the contract to supply the major components for the combustion and combustion air systems incl. engineering for the steam generators as well as to supply the SNCR system for the planned 2-line waste-to-energy plant at the Mělník power plant location in the Czech Republic.

The core component for the two lines will be a 3-run reverse-acting grate Vario with a throughput capacity of up to 528 tons per day and a gross heat release of approx. 55 MW.

Metrostav DIZ and ČEZ, a.s. (České energetické závody – Czech energy works) signed the contract to supply an entire turnkey plant with 2 lines and a capacity per line of approx. 160,000 tons per year in September 2023 already.

The ČEZ group would like to gradually phase out coal-based power generation and with the construction of the waste-to-energy plant takes a pioneering first step in supplying heat to the households in Prague and central Bohemia in an ecological manner.

MARTIN is proud to have been able with this contract to build on the company's prosperous history in the Czech Republic and is looking forward to successfully implementing the project in cooperation with all participating project partners.