Hot off the press : New Issue out now!

Feb 22, 2022
Reading time: Less than a minute
The brand new issue of Waste Management World is available now.
aufgefächerte Coverbilder WMW 1/22
© Weka

The new issue of Waste Management World is out now! Full with interesting interviews and articles about what is going on in the industry:

  • Biowaste in the USA: Composting and anaerobic digestion are gaining ground in the US. But the market is still in its infancy.
  • Women in Waste Management: Dutch-born entrepreneur Nathalie van de Poel found a way to recycle contaminated steel scrap.
  • Small Scale Anaerobic Digesters: How they became an interesting solution to sustainably treat food waste.
  • What is Recycling in the 21st Century – and what is it not: Drivers and Dilemmas of Recycling.
  • Let’s jump on the E-Train: Many cities are testing e-trucks for garbage collection.

Get your subscription here.

Post Date
Feb 22, 2022
Last Update
Feb 23, 2022