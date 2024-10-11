Wastewater : New Life Science Centre of Excellence opened by Veolia Water Technologies in Dublin
Veolia Water Technologies has announced the launch of its cutting-edge Life Science Centre of Excellence near Dublin, Ireland, spanning over 8,000 square feet (743 square meters). This facility includes a customer showroom showcasing a range of flagship water treatment and purification technologies, such as Orion™, Sirion™, Polaris™ 2.0, the PureLab™ Quest, Flex, and Chorus series, along with Ozonia and Sievers Instruments. These solutions support essential processes across industries like pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, and medical research, directly contributing to advancements in healthcare.
The Centre also features a newly designed training space and an industry-leading training program, accredited by City & Guilds. This program is aimed at facilitating knowledge transfer and collaboration between Veolia’s in-house experts and customers, ultimately driving progress in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. The comprehensive training covers everything from equipment installation and maintenance to advanced operational techniques, enabling Veolia’s engineers to gain hands-on experience before working directly on customer projects. At the same time, it equips customer engineers with the expertise needed to collaborate on creating specialized treatments and tailored water solutions to meet the evolving needs of their respective industries.
Creating a healthier world
As Anne Le Guennec, Senior Executive Vice President, Water Technologies, explains: “The life science industries are vital for creating a healthier world, but our customers are facing growing challenges. We must mitigate resource security issues intensified by rising demand, ensuring performance and sustainability without compromise. The Life Science Centre of Excellence is pivotal as we enhance our leadership across Europe and the USA as part of our strategic plan GreenUp. We have the technologies to help our customers achieve their goals, but the Centre of Excellence is adding the key ingredient, the thing that offers our customers peace of mind: our expertise.”
The Centre of Excellence plays a key role in reinforcing Veolia's sustainable leadership. By training engineers to industry-leading standards, the company helps its clients navigate critical challenges, such as increasing demand that exacerbates resource scarcity and stricter environmental regulations, while also contributing to public health improvements. Society’s rising concern over pollution—especially active pharmaceutical ingredients in water—further heightens the need for these solutions. According to the second edition of the Barometer of Ecological Transformation, produced by Veolia in partnership with Elabe, two-thirds of people feel vulnerable to climate change or pollution risks, while 64% feel similarly about health risks.
Sustainable at its core
The Centre is designed around the principle of "performance and sustainability without compromise," incorporating integrated water recycling, reuse, and recovery systems to boost operational efficiency while reducing its environmental impact. Other sustainable features include solar energy utilization, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and sedum green roofs. With an investment exceeding two million euros as part of Veolia's GreenUp strategic program, the Centre of Excellence underscores the company’s role in accelerating the deployment of affordable and replicable solutions, positioning itself as a crucial link in the ecological transformation that benefits public health.