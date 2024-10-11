As Anne Le Guennec, Senior Executive Vice President, Water Technologies, explains: “The life science industries are vital for creating a healthier world, but our customers are facing growing challenges. We must mitigate resource security issues intensified by rising demand, ensuring performance and sustainability without compromise. The Life Science Centre of Excellence is pivotal as we enhance our leadership across Europe and the USA as part of our strategic plan GreenUp. We have the technologies to help our customers achieve their goals, but the Centre of Excellence is adding the key ingredient, the thing that offers our customers peace of mind: our expertise.”



The Centre of Excellence plays a key role in reinforcing Veolia's sustainable leadership. By training engineers to industry-leading standards, the company helps its clients navigate critical challenges, such as increasing demand that exacerbates resource scarcity and stricter environmental regulations, while also contributing to public health improvements. Society’s rising concern over pollution—especially active pharmaceutical ingredients in water—further heightens the need for these solutions. According to the second edition of the Barometer of Ecological Transformation, produced by Veolia in partnership with Elabe, two-thirds of people feel vulnerable to climate change or pollution risks, while 64% feel similarly about health risks.