The overhead suspension magnet with permanent magnets lifts ferrous scrap (mainly iron) out of the material stream against gravity. The innovative polarity reversal process rotates the attracted ferrous pieces several times, releasing non-magnetic contaminants. At the end of the conveyor, the cleaned ferrous material is discharged separately. The use of permanent magnets ensures that only minimal energy is required, making the STEINERT UMP Multipol a very cost-effective solution.