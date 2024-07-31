STEINERT UMP Multipol : New quality levels for ferrous concentrates
The STEINERT UMP Multipol is an advanced solution for enriching and cleaning iron concentrates. By changing the magnetic polarity several times, the material is turned several times under the conveyor belt, effectively removing non-magnetic impurities. This significantly improves the quality of the ferrous fractions. In addition, copper losses in ferrous concentrates can be significantly reduced in Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) applications.
Efficient technology
The overhead suspension magnet with permanent magnets lifts ferrous scrap (mainly iron) out of the material stream against gravity. The innovative polarity reversal process rotates the attracted ferrous pieces several times, releasing non-magnetic contaminants. At the end of the conveyor, the cleaned ferrous material is discharged separately. The use of permanent magnets ensures that only minimal energy is required, making the STEINERT UMP Multipol a very cost-effective solution.
Areas of use
The STEINERT UMP Multipol proves its strengths particularly in the enrichment and subsequent cleaning of ferrous concentrates, such as those from:
- shredder light fractions (SLF)
- handling e-scrap (WEEE)
- processing demolition waste (C&D)
- sorting commercial waste
Simple integration, maximum efficiency
The STEINERT UMP Multipol can be easily integrated into existing systems and offers a cost-effective alternative to conventional cleaning methods. The permanent magnet is an important development in the field of magnet technology and offers users efficiency and quality advantages.