Using sensor detection and measuring systems, the new STADLER Wirex effortlessly measures the bales and removes the wires from single and cross-wired bales in one pass without double feeding. The steel dewiring unit is integrated into a vibration-resistant steel frame. The machine geometry is designed for standard bale dimensions to ensure smooth operation.

The bales are fed into the machine by an independent conveyor which is guided by a moving pusher plate onto the base plate which holds the bale in position. Sensors located above the infeed conveyor, inside the chamber and on the flap ensure the bale is correctly positioned with high accuracy. Once the bale is in position, combs are pushed into the bale to secure the wire for cutting. The bale measuring system ensures that the knives move correctly inside the bale. When cutting is complete, the combs are pulled out and the wire is wound up and discharged by a small integrated conveyor into a separate bin, ready for recycling. The bottom plate opens and the bale falls onto a conveyor located underneath the machine, which feeds the material into the sorting system.

“With WireX the bales are dewired quickly and efficiently, saving considerable time as there is no need for a second pass of the bale or manual intervention to remove all the wire,” says Rok Mežič.

The new WireX has undergone STADLER's rigorous development and validation process and has been extensively tested at STADLER's test centre in Slovenia. It is also in the final stages of further testing under real conditions at a customer's recycling plant.

Interested customers can see the new WireX in this video.