Leading waste management company NEWS (Norse Environmental Waste Services), part of the Norse Group, today announced details of its investment in AI-powered sorting at its MRF near Norwich. The robotic picking installation, retrofitted over a fibre line, has been designed to pick valuable missed recyclables such as mixed plastics, PET bottles and aluminium cans for recirculation.



Following market research, NEWS decided to invest in a robotic picker with Recycleye, a UK-based company that brings AI-powered automation to waste management worldwide. The investment will enable NEWS, part of the UK's largest LATCO (Local Authority Trading Company), to create more value from the co-mingled material supplied by Norfolk's 7 Borough, City and District Councils.

Commenting on the investment, Scott Martin, MRF Representative for the 7 councils that have a shareholding in NEWS through a joint venture arrangement, said: "As a consortium of councils, we are committed to exploring all opportunities to improve waste management and to working with NEWS through its MRF operation to maximise the potential for waste recycling, so we are pleased to see an investment of this nature as a tangible application of that commitment.