INNOVIT : Partitalia chosen as one of Italy's most innovative companies
From 29 July to 2 August 2024, Partitalia will be in the United States, in San Francisco, for Phase 2 of CALL4INNOVIT, a programme for Italian SMEs and start-ups active in technological innovation. Partitalia, which specialises in the production and commercialisation of IoT solutions using advanced technologies, beat a selection of 70 candidates to take first place among the SMEs admitted to Phase 2.
INNOVIT is the first Italian innovation and cultural hub in San Francisco, promoted by the Directorate General for the Country System of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Washington and the Consulate General in San Francisco, and managed with the support of the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco. The aim is to promote integration between the Italian technology ecosystem of excellence and US entrepreneurship, with its forward-looking approach and venture capital resources.
SMEs Traction Programme
Partitalia, which has been investing in waste collection for over a decade, has responded to the "Green Energy, CleanTech, ClimateTech, AgriFoodTech" call for proposals within the SME Traction programme for Italian SMEs in the research and innovation sectors interested in starting or continuing their international expansion in the USA.
After the first phase, carried out online through mentoring and training, the second phase will occur on the spot, at the Italian Innovation Centre in San Francisco, with specific programmes allowing companies to meet and initiate potential collaborations with innovators in Silicon Valley. Partitalia's presence at INNOVIT is therefore strategic in terms of identifying opportunities, and new partners and creating synergies.
IoT Solutions for Waste Collection
Waste is typically collected at fixed times, with overflowing bins and inefficient routes. This inefficiency results in higher operating costs for waste management companies and a sub-optimal experience for the public.
Partitalia's goal is to optimise the collection, quality and traceability of the service through interconnected IoT solutions. The Italian technology company manages the development and production of its waste collection solutions in-house, integrating advanced technologies such as RFID, IoT and blockchain.
The interconnected ecosystem of IoT solutions for collection includes portable RFID readers for the waste collector and vehicle RFID readers, which ensure accurate data collection. Not to mention controlled access solutions that limit access to bins and waste separation and recycling areas to authorised users, facilitating effective waste collection planning.