From 29 July to 2 August 2024, Partitalia will be in the United States, in San Francisco, for Phase 2 of CALL4INNOVIT, a programme for Italian SMEs and start-ups active in technological innovation. Partitalia, which specialises in the production and commercialisation of IoT solutions using advanced technologies, beat a selection of 70 candidates to take first place among the SMEs admitted to Phase 2.

INNOVIT is the first Italian innovation and cultural hub in San Francisco, promoted by the Directorate General for the Country System of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Washington and the Consulate General in San Francisco, and managed with the support of the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco. The aim is to promote integration between the Italian technology ecosystem of excellence and US entrepreneurship, with its forward-looking approach and venture capital resources.