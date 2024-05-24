The free Plastics Recycling Show Europe is jointly organised by Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe. The show is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A diverse cross-section of the industry is represented at the event, including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastics material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. In 2023, PRS Europe attracted a record number of over 8,500 visitors from across Europe and more than 80 different countries internationally.



Poly to Poly is Platinum Sponsor of PRS Europe 2024, EREMA is Gold Sponsor and Avient, Axens, BASF, Chemical Market Analytics, Dow, Eastman Chemical, Kraton Polymers, Milliken, Neste, SK Functional Polymer and Trinseo are Silver Sponsors.

