PRSE 2024 : Plastics Recycling Show Europe: Full conference programme revealed
The organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe, which takes place at the RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 19-20 June 2024, have revealed the full conference programme. The event's two theatres will host more than 60 speakers covering all the key issues facing the plastics recycling value chain in Europe and beyond.
Newly confirmed speakers include:
- Kris Renwick – Corporate Sustainability Pack Strategy Manager, Reckitt
- Balthazar Verlet-Banide, Project Management Officer - End to End Circularity, Decathlon
- Mark Roberts - Circular Value Chain Director, Berry Global
- Freek Bakker, Director Value Chain Plastics, PreZero
- Bart Dautzenberg – Sr. Project Manager, Corporate Sustainability (Circular Economy), SABIC
- Yvonne van Veen, Head of Advocacy, INEOS Styrolution
- Dominik Spancken – Business Team Leader Resource-Efficient Composites, Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF
- Emmanuelle Maire, Head of Unit ‘Circular Economy, Sustainable Production and Consumption’, DG Environment, European Commission
- Tom Hesselink, Partner Transaction Services & Private Equity, Simon Kucher will join Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe’s President, to kick off the conference.
Varied programme
Over the two days, delegates will have the opportunity to explore in depth the latest political, legislative, market and technological developments in plastics recycling.
The recently adopted Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) will be the focus of a dedicated session. Other sessions will look at measures to achieve recycled content targets and the latest developments in chemical recycling.
In parallel, panel discussions will promote debate on possible strategies to improve and harmonise collection and sorting, design for recycling and the latest updates on the promotion of plastics circularity on a global scale.
Dedicated plastic stream focus sessions will address the challenges, issues and opportunities in recycling PET, PO film, PVC, HDPE, PP and ELV & WEEE.
PRS Europe event sponsors will also present papers on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy. Recently confirmed sponsor papers include
- Strategies for Building a Bankable Advanced Recycling Facility Using De-Risked Technologies by Amandine Teillet, Operations & Industrialisation - Plastic Recycling Group at AXENS
- CirKular+™: Unlocking Value-added Path to Circular Economy by Yuliya Streen, Global Strategic Marketing at Kraton
- Navigating the Circular Plastics Transformation: Innovations and Investments by Martin Wiesweg, Executive Director, Plastics and Polymers, EMEA at Chemical Market Analytics
- Quality & Traceability: knowledge and key solutions to fit with 2025 European regulationby Edouard Garreau, Chief Technology Officer at Poly to Poly
- Recycling 4.0: The Route to Higher PCR Incorporation by Fabrice Digonnet, Mechanical Recycling Strategy Leader at Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics
Bringing the industry together
The free Plastics Recycling Show Europe is jointly organised by Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe. The show is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A diverse cross-section of the industry is represented at the event, including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastics material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. In 2023, PRS Europe attracted a record number of over 8,500 visitors from across Europe and more than 80 different countries internationally.
Poly to Poly is Platinum Sponsor of PRS Europe 2024, EREMA is Gold Sponsor and Avient, Axens, BASF, Chemical Market Analytics, Dow, Eastman Chemical, Kraton Polymers, Milliken, Neste, SK Functional Polymer and Trinseo are Silver Sponsors.
For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRSE website.