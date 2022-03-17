Digitisation
PreZero selects DXC Technology to reinvent waste recycling business
DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been awarded a four-year contract by PreZero Group, a leading Spanish environmental services provider, which is part of Schwarz Group, Europe’s largest retailer. DXC will help PreZero to transform its IT systems, enabling it to develop innovative approaches to waste recycling for over 15 million citizens across Spain and Portugal.
DXC will work with PreZero to build a modern digital platform to accelerate the development of innovative and sustainable waste recycling methods, helping them with their mission to protect the environment and create a sustainable value chain using an efficient, digitized, circular economy recycling system.
PreZero is the waste and recycling management expert for the Schwarz Group, the company behind Lidl, one of Europe’s leading supermarket groups. Using a variety of environmental innovations, PreZero has a successful track record in converting waste into new products, directly contributing to the circular economy. For example, PreZero is one of the pioneers in using the larvae of black soldier flies to process food waste into high-protein animal feed. Elsewhere, PreZero is using AI-powered waste sorting technology and developing sustainable packaging solutions using plant fibers as an alternative to wood pulp in paper and cardboard packaging.
DXC will help PreZero to modernize and reconfigure the legacy IT estate that it inherited through the acquisition of Ferrovial's environmental business in Spain and Portugal. By moving its operations to the cloud and introducing the latest automation and security technologies, PreZero will benefit from improved business continuity, decreased risk and increased flexibility to support its growth. DXC will also support the PreZero’s 17,000 employees with modern workplace services, helping to improve workforce productivity and collaboration.