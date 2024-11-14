The Professional Development pillar has always focused on securing and developing a skilled workforce. Practical training programmes for various target groups are a key focus. This is complemented by seminars on personal development and leadership skills, covering topics such as public speaking, self and time management, and project management. In 2024, a new multi-stage, tailor-made development programme for junior managers and high potentials was introduced. "This programme is an example of how we promote talent and prepare employees specifically for leadership roles," explains Eva Strähuber, responsible for personnel development at SENNEBOGEN.

The technical training pillar is the largest area of the Academy, offering a wide range of training programmes for customers, users, dealers and employees. These range from driver certification to expert training on specific product lines, and are constantly being developed. Over the past ten years, some 15,000 participants have attended more than 2,000 training sessions. These figures clearly demonstrate the reach and success of the SENNEBOGEN Academy training programme.