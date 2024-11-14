Company training : Sennebogen Academy celebrates 10th anniversary
A central aspect of the brand development is the Erich Sennebogen Museum, based on the original plans and drawings of the company's founder. The museum brings the history and values of SENNEBOGEN to life for customers, employees and interested visitors and acts as a unique brand ambassador for the SENNEBOGEN philosophy of "Quality and Durability Made in Germany". The exhibition allows visitors to immerse themselves in the company's development and values, creating a personal connection with the brand.
Shaping the future with education and training
The Professional Development pillar has always focused on securing and developing a skilled workforce. Practical training programmes for various target groups are a key focus. This is complemented by seminars on personal development and leadership skills, covering topics such as public speaking, self and time management, and project management. In 2024, a new multi-stage, tailor-made development programme for junior managers and high potentials was introduced. "This programme is an example of how we promote talent and prepare employees specifically for leadership roles," explains Eva Strähuber, responsible for personnel development at SENNEBOGEN.
The technical training pillar is the largest area of the Academy, offering a wide range of training programmes for customers, users, dealers and employees. These range from driver certification to expert training on specific product lines, and are constantly being developed. Over the past ten years, some 15,000 participants have attended more than 2,000 training sessions. These figures clearly demonstrate the reach and success of the SENNEBOGEN Academy training programme.
More than a training center
Over the past ten years, the SENNEBOGEN Academy has become a place that goes far beyond the simple transfer of knowledge. "The Academy is no longer just a training centre. It brings together colleagues, employees and partners and promotes dialogue, understanding and teamwork. It strengthens identification with our products and values and helps employees to better master their professional challenges, which in turn increases appreciation within the company," emphasises Michael Ibarth, Managing Director of the Academy.
Academy 2.0: e-learning and web-based training
The anniversary celebrations in mid-October provided the perfect opportunity to reflect on the successes of the past decade and to celebrate the expansion of the training offering, the growth of the instructor team and the introduction of new digital learning formats. Two dealers were also honoured during the celebrations: Schlüter Baumaschinen GmbH from Erwitte, Germany, for their outstanding participation in training and SMT from the Netherlands as a certified training partner. A glimpse into the future of the Academy was also given, with a focus on 'Academy 2.0', which will place greater emphasis on digital solutions such as e-learning and web-based training. "Qualification requirements are changing. In the future, skilled workers and operators will need more training in digital services - we will focus intensively on these developments," says Florian Attenhauser.
Looking ahead to the next ten years, the SENNEBOGEN Academy is firmly anchored in the future of the company and in the continuous development of its employees, partners and the SENNEBOGEN brand itself.