Forestry is still one of the most dangerous fields of work. This is why SENNEBOGEN has made safety a priority and will be presenting its safe and innovative solutions for tree care, landscape maintenance and energy wood harvesting at the three-day event under the motto "Experience Forestry" at this year's KWF Conference in Schwarzenborn, Hesse. The world's largest forestry and forestry technology event takes place from 19 to 22 June 2024. SENNEBOGE will be exhibiting their 718 E and 728 E tree care material handlers and the 4-tonne 340 G telehandler on their 300 m2 outdoor stand, stand F0-713 in the open-air area. Live demonstrations of the 728 E tracked material handler for tree care and various attachments such as grapple saws and mulchers will take place several times a day to illustrate our solutions.