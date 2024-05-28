KWF Conference 2024 : SENNEBOGEN at the world's largest forestry demo event and industry get-together
Forestry is still one of the most dangerous fields of work. This is why SENNEBOGEN has made safety a priority and will be presenting its safe and innovative solutions for tree care, landscape maintenance and energy wood harvesting at the three-day event under the motto "Experience Forestry" at this year's KWF Conference in Schwarzenborn, Hesse. The world's largest forestry and forestry technology event takes place from 19 to 22 June 2024. SENNEBOGE will be exhibiting their 718 E and 728 E tree care material handlers and the 4-tonne 340 G telehandler on their 300 m2 outdoor stand, stand F0-713 in the open-air area. Live demonstrations of the 728 E tracked material handler for tree care and various attachments such as grapple saws and mulchers will take place several times a day to illustrate our solutions.
Innovative solutions for sustainable forest management
To overcome the challenges of the past, to cope with changing environmental conditions and to create resilient forests, innovative ideas and technology adapted to the existing conditions are required. SENNEBOGEN is facing up to these challenges and will be presenting a total of three exhibits at the event: the 718 E and 728 E material handlers for tree care and the 340 G telehandler.
SENNEBOGEN 718 E and 728 E material handlers for tree care
In addition to their impressive performance, the compact material handlers for tree care are characterised by comfort, flexibility and safety. Their space-saving dimensions, small rear swing radius and low tare weight are impressive. Excellent safety features, such as a robust full cab guard, provide additional protection from falling branches. With a load capacity of 1.7 tonnes at full outreach, even heavy logs can be handled safely at ranges of 14 to 21 metres. Surround cameras provide excellent all-round visibility, so no one has to be in the immediate danger zone of the tree. The robust undercarriage with reinforced axles and frost tyres ensures a stable foothold and optimum manoeuvrability, even in difficult terrain. Optional protection packages offer additional protection for the operator in the maXcab II comfort cab.
Compact and maneuverable – the 340 G telehandler
Also on show is the 4-tonne 340 G Series telehandler, which combines compact dimensions with high performance, reach and excellent visibility. With attachments such as a clearance cutter or mulcher, the machine is a true all-rounder. Particularly impressive is the Multicab, which can be continuously raised to an eye level of 4.10 metres and features a 360-degree panoramic window - the most advanced cab of its kind. These features ensure maximum safety when loading material and manoeuvring.