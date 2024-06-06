Company expansion : SENNEBOGEN LLC expands operations in the USA

Jun 6, 2024
Through its American subsidiary, SENNEBOGEN has been very successful for almost 25 years, especially in the field of material handling in various industries such as scrap, steel, timber, ports, arboriculture and waste management.
from left to right: Jamie Lineberger, County Commissioner; Constantino Lannes, Managing Director SENNEBOGEN LLC; Erich Sennebogen, Partner; Ted Alexander, North Carolina State Dist. 44

SENNEBOGEN LLC was established in America in 2000, initially in modest rented premises. Nine years later, thanks to dynamic growth, the company was able to move into its own premises with offices, training rooms and a large spare parts warehouse. Just four years later, the building had to be doubled in size to accommodate continued market growth. Now, in the spring of 2024, the ground-breaking ceremony has taken place for an impressive further expansion: three additional training rooms and halls, new office space, a spacious, highly innovative apprentice workshop based on the German model, and a presentation and demonstration area.

15,000 m² of floor space has been created on a 145,000 m² site, from which distributors and customers from the USA, Canada, Central America, Brazil and Uruguay will continue to be serviced.

With 110 employees and 24 years of continuous market success, this investment provides the basis for

