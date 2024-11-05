The decision to expand follows STADLER's remarkable growth in North America over the past four years, with sales increasing by 50% year on year. The new 27,000+ square foot facility will significantly increase the company's capacity to serve existing and new customers. The complex, which will include warehouse and office space designed for sustainability and future scalability, will also support STADLER's growing workforce and operations.

The new complex is at Centre Park Court in Winston-Salem, a vibrant industrial hub. The six-acre site was selected for its sustainability features and proximity to major transportation routes. The facility is only 15 minutes from the nearest airport.

Speaking about the importance of the new facility, Mat Everhart, CEO of STADLER America LLC, stated, “The new US Headquarters for STADLER America will reflect the fact that service to our customers and each other as colleagues are truly our top priorities. While fast parts service is important, the true key to real service is a highly skilled, friendly, knowledgeable, and engaging team member to assist. Our new facility will set the backdrop and create a welcoming space for potential new talent seeking an opportunity with STADLER. This is essential as we aim to continue to attract the best and brightest here.”

Founded in 2016 with just four employees in Colfax, North Carolina, STADLER America has grown significantly. The company now employs 13 team members and supports four of the top 10 recycling companies in the US, as well as many other clients. STADLER's dedication to engineering expertise and complete project management solutions has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for top-tier recyclers. The new facility will provide the capacity to further expand the workforce and support STADLER's mission to provide innovative recycling solutions throughout North America.