Expansion : STADLER expands North American operations with new warehouse and office complex
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new warehouse and office complex on 25 October marked the beginning of a new phase for STADLER's North American operations. The expansion is a strategic move to support the company's growing customer base across the continent by providing more space for operations, inventory and employee growth.
Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group, stated: “The American market is of immense importance to us, and we see great potential beyond what our current facility will be able to support. We have strategically decided to build a new office and warehouse complex in the United States to support this continued growth. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to this market and ensures excellent support through an expanded inventory of essential spare and wear parts critical to meeting our customers' needs. We are committed to creating a workspace where our US team feels valued and inspired, fostering an environment where they can perform at their best with enthusiasm and motivation.”
Strategic expansion to meet rapid growth
The decision to expand follows STADLER's remarkable growth in North America over the past four years, with sales increasing by 50% year on year. The new 27,000+ square foot facility will significantly increase the company's capacity to serve existing and new customers. The complex, which will include warehouse and office space designed for sustainability and future scalability, will also support STADLER's growing workforce and operations.
The new complex is at Centre Park Court in Winston-Salem, a vibrant industrial hub. The six-acre site was selected for its sustainability features and proximity to major transportation routes. The facility is only 15 minutes from the nearest airport.
Speaking about the importance of the new facility, Mat Everhart, CEO of STADLER America LLC, stated, “The new US Headquarters for STADLER America will reflect the fact that service to our customers and each other as colleagues are truly our top priorities. While fast parts service is important, the true key to real service is a highly skilled, friendly, knowledgeable, and engaging team member to assist. Our new facility will set the backdrop and create a welcoming space for potential new talent seeking an opportunity with STADLER. This is essential as we aim to continue to attract the best and brightest here.”
Founded in 2016 with just four employees in Colfax, North Carolina, STADLER America has grown significantly. The company now employs 13 team members and supports four of the top 10 recycling companies in the US, as well as many other clients. STADLER's dedication to engineering expertise and complete project management solutions has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for top-tier recyclers. The new facility will provide the capacity to further expand the workforce and support STADLER's mission to provide innovative recycling solutions throughout North America.
Improved employee and customer experience
STADLER's new facility is designed to accommodate future growth while significantly improving the working environment for employees. With a focus on creativity and employee satisfaction, the office space aligns with the company's mission to create a workplace that fosters innovation and engagement. The design incorporates sustainability in every aspect, from the building's look and function to its environmental impact.
The expanded warehouse will allow STADLER to stock a wider range of spare and wear parts, improving after-sales support. One of STADLER's core strengths is keeping its customers' systems running smoothly. This new facility will help deliver on that commitment.
“Our top priority is our commitment to the American market. We want our customers to know that we have all the necessary parts available locally and that they can rely on STADLER in the long term. We are proud of our highly motivated, skilled, and well-trained team in the USA,” said Willi Stadler.
Local expertise in design and construction
To realise its ambitious vision, STADLER has chosen to work with local contractors who share its commitment to quality and innovation. Fourth Elm Construction, one of the 50 fastest growing companies in North Carolina, specialises in the manufacturing and industrial sectors and is the construction and design contractor for the project. Workplace Architecture + Design, which specialises in progressive, research-based sustainable design, will provide architectural and interior design services. McAdams, a full-service civil engineering, land planning and landscape architecture firm, is responsible for the project's civil engineering and permitting. Through this collaboration, STADLER is creating a new U.S. headquarters that reflects its commitment to sustainable growth, community partnership and operational excellence.