The latest development from STEINERT enables the efficient separation of aluminium scrap into three different sorted products. The new STEINERT PLASMAX | LIBS, with its high processing capacity and three simultaneous material outputs, enables the most efficient processing of high-grade aluminium scrap and thus meets all current industry standards. The innovative multi-spot analysis ensures optimum and reliable detection using several laser measuring points simultaneously.

Karl Hoffmann, Global Sales Director Metal Recycling at STEINERT, summarises what drove the development: “Precise sorting of aluminium alloys with the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS delivers quality levels that produce an excellent basis for the increase in demand for recycled aluminium. Given the need to decarbonise the automotive industry and its supply chains, greater use of high-grade recycled materials is essential. I am delighted that, through the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS, we are able to present a technology that we have developed in house and that is once again setting new standards in the circular aluminium economy.”