Aluminium Recycling : STEINERT presents the revolutionary sorting system at ALUMINIUM 2024 in Düsseldorf
At ALUMINIUM 2024 in Düsseldorf, visitors can expect to see an impressive portfolio of technologies that are driving change in the aluminium industry. At the STEINERT stand, visitors will learn how continuous innovation and targeted development are closing crucial gaps in the recycling process.
STEINERT PLASMAX | LIBS produces high-grade alloy classes
The latest development from STEINERT enables the efficient separation of aluminium scrap into three different sorted products. The new STEINERT PLASMAX | LIBS, with its high processing capacity and three simultaneous material outputs, enables the most efficient processing of high-grade aluminium scrap and thus meets all current industry standards. The innovative multi-spot analysis ensures optimum and reliable detection using several laser measuring points simultaneously.
Karl Hoffmann, Global Sales Director Metal Recycling at STEINERT, summarises what drove the development: “Precise sorting of aluminium alloys with the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS delivers quality levels that produce an excellent basis for the increase in demand for recycled aluminium. Given the need to decarbonise the automotive industry and its supply chains, greater use of high-grade recycled materials is essential. I am delighted that, through the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS, we are able to present a technology that we have developed in house and that is once again setting new standards in the circular aluminium economy.”
Highly developed basic technology that makes the difference: XRT
The STEINERT XSS T EVO 5.0, a sorting system with X-ray transmission technology that has been setting market standards in the separation of heavy and light metals for many years, will also be in the spotlight at the trade fair. Precise separation produces defined and clean aluminium fractions that meet the requirements of modern recycling processes. This technology is already used by many leading companies. Satisfied customers can be found all over the world, such as the Norwegian market leader Metallco AS.
Øyvind Frebrich, CEO Metallco-Sorting in Fredrikstad, appreciates the quality of STEINERT sorting technologies: “We use STEINERT XSS T to separate the aluminium into cast and wrought aluminium. We achieve a purity of more than 99% here. This level of quality is highly sought after and yields a lucrative market price.”
Update for recycling flagship STEINERT KSS
The STEINERT KSS multi-sensor sorting system has been in use around the world for many years. STEINERT is now presenting the new EVO 6.0 generation, which incorporates the knowledge gained from millions of operating hours. Two models are included in the first update, which will gradually be extended to the entire product range. Numerous new features have been added to ensure even more durable and convenient operation.
The presentation at ALUMINIUM 2024 in Düsseldorf promises exciting insights into the future of sorting. Vecoplan awaits visitors at their stand 6F01 in hall 6.