At the heart of the new product line is the i-STEP Workbench. It is the central hub for managing the machine park. Visitors to the stand were able to experience this first hand. The screening machine on the stand provided live data directly to the Workbench via built-in vibration sensors, power and air pressure monitoring, giving a comprehensive picture and allowing critical situations to be simulated on the spot, resulting, for example, in the automatic shutdown of the machine on the stand.

Visitors were also able to navigate through the system and discover additional features. The portal provides an overview of the entire machine park and also allows the integration of third-party machines and sensors. In the detailed view of the individual devices, users can not only access their evaluations, but also the most important documents (operating instructions, etc.) and order suitable spare parts and consumables immediately with the help of the Workbench. Unexpected breakdowns can thus be significantly reduced.