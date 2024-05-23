IFAT 2024 : Successful Start for i-STEP
This year's IFAT Munich provided the perfect stage for IFE Aufbereitungstechnik GmbH to launch its new i-STEP product line. This innovative platform cleverly combines sensors with machine data and provides a user-friendly portal that can be accessed via the Internet anytime, anywhere. The new i-STEP product line aims to extend the life of equipment, simplify processes and optimise the operation of material handling machines. Meaningful statistics, key figures and measurements enable users to take preventive measures at an early stage. Interest was high at the world's leading trade fair for environmental technology, and trade visitors took the opportunity to test the new system on vibrating screens and feeders at the stand.
i-STEP Workbench: A Comprehensive Remote Analysis Tool
At the heart of the new product line is the i-STEP Workbench. It is the central hub for managing the machine park. Visitors to the stand were able to experience this first hand. The screening machine on the stand provided live data directly to the Workbench via built-in vibration sensors, power and air pressure monitoring, giving a comprehensive picture and allowing critical situations to be simulated on the spot, resulting, for example, in the automatic shutdown of the machine on the stand.
Visitors were also able to navigate through the system and discover additional features. The portal provides an overview of the entire machine park and also allows the integration of third-party machines and sensors. In the detailed view of the individual devices, users can not only access their evaluations, but also the most important documents (operating instructions, etc.) and order suitable spare parts and consumables immediately with the help of the Workbench. Unexpected breakdowns can thus be significantly reduced.
i-STEP Vibrosense - for Quick Vibration Analysis
Another product from the i-STEP range that attracted a lot of interest was i-STEP Vibrosense, a compact vibration analysis tool consisting of a portable vibration sensor and an app. 3 small vibrating feeders were on the stand to demonstrate the tool. The sensors were easily attached to the feeders using magnets. Using the app, which is already available for most smartphones and tablets, an analysis of the vibration behaviour could be created and shared in a few moments.
AEROSELECTOR - Compost Processing Line Up Close
Another highlight of the programme was a visit to the IFE AEROSELECTOR in nearby Warngau. Registered visitors received a detailed presentation of the sophisticated compost processing solution, including a detailed report from the operator, VIVO Kommunalunternehmen. They were shown how smoothly the system integrates into the operation and how 7 different fractions can be obtained in one working cycle.
A Positive Review
The great interest shows that with i-STEP, we address a very important need of our customers - the digital optimization of their material handling processes. With the AEROSELECTOR presentation, we were able to impressively demonstrate the efficiency and user-friendliness of this processing line to the audience. We draw a positive balance from the trade fair and will proceed with specific inquiries in the coming months.", summarizes Florian Rappersberger, Head of Sales at IFE, the unique trade fair experience.