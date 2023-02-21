Terex - a global manufacturer of materials handling equipment and aerial work platforms - in conjunction with DHL Global Forwarding's Industrial Projects division, has successfully chartered a vessel to transport a shipment of 30 Powerscreen®, Finlay® and Terex Ecotec machines from Southampton, UK to Brisbane, Australia. The successful charter, a first of its kind for Terex, was designed to ensure customers receive their machines in these times of logistical and supply chain delays.



Claire Hamilton, Category Director - Metal Fabrications & Logistics, Terex Supply Management and Transport, said: "Towards the end of last year, our RORO (roll-on/roll-off) capacity to Australia was suspended due to port congestion, COVID backlogs and increased global demand. Vessels were overbooked and the backlog did not clear. Although we were given an allocation of slots, this did not meet the demand for our products.



We decided to look at alternative ways of getting our equipment to our Australian customers, which was a huge undertaking. Our equipment varies in size and weight, and not only is it difficult to lift on and off ships, but safety is always a top priority. After exploring various options, we found a solution that allowed our equipment to be tracked and secured on a platform that was lifted by cranes and lowered into the hull of the ship.