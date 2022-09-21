The first day of the ISWA World Congress in Singapore was packed with interesting presentations.



James D. Michelsen, Senior Industry Specialist at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) talked about global climate financing in potential dumpsite closures.

The IFC is a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group and is focused on the private sector in developing countries.

In order to give momentum to the closure of dumpsites it is necessary to raise the awareness of the economic and ecological advantages, he said. The IFC offers a risk-based approach to dumpsite closure, offers customized finance solutions and provides expertise. “There is a tailored solution hopefully for every customer,” Michelsen said.