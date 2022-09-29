Dr Sahadat Hossain and James Law joined the ISWA team at their booth during #ISWA2022 for a book signing of their latest release- “The Waste Crisis: Roadmap for Sustainable Waste Management in Developing Countries” The books were later gifted to winners of the ISWA Awards, all special signed copies for their hard work and efforts.

Also two other fresh publications, hot off the press were presented during #ISWA2022: ISWA’s Working Group on Collection & Transportation Technology launched a report on Research into sustainable and alternative waste collection vehicle usage, while ISWA’s Women of Waste (WOW!) Task Force jointly launched a policy paper with Grid Arendal titled ‘A Seat at the Table’. about the role the Informal Recycling Sector plays in fighting pollution and driving recycling rates.