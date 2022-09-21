After the pandemic made in-person congresses impossible for the last two years, the ISWA World Congress is back with a bang. Over 1.000 delegates traveled to Singapore to participate in high-level plenaries and a comprehensive scientific programme.

In her opening remarks on September 21 Singapore’s Minister of Sustainability and Environment, Grace Fu, stressed that the waste management sector is key to unlocking solutions to decarbonization. The industry can offer innovative solutions to turn trash into treasure, she said. Governments on the other hand need to provide the necessary policies and also encourage funding. “The future of our planet is in our hands: citizens, businesses and governments need to do their part. We must do whatever it takes to ensure that our planet stays a livable one”, Minister Grace Fu concluded.