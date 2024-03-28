Thanks to TOMRA’s continued investment in GAIN – the company’s deep learning-based sorting add-on for its world-renowned AUTOSORT™ units – it is now possible for the first time to quickly and efficiently separate food-grade from non-food-grade plastics for PET, PP and HDPE on a large scale.

Until now, food-grade sorting has proved a real challenge for the industry as food and non-food packaging are often made of the same material and visually very similar which makes it difficult for any sorting system on the market today to differentiate and separate. Hygiene concerns and increasingly stringent industry regulations add a further layer of complexity to handling food waste in recycling.

However, TOMRA’s GAIN technology – today rebranded GAINnext™ to pay tribute to the product’s significant evolution – resolves all of these challenges by further enhancing the sorting performance of the company’s AUTOSORT™ units so they are capable of identifying objects that are hard and, in some cases, even impossible to classify using traditional optical waste sensors.​