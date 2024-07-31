The test system at Henkel's Düsseldorf site is TOMRA's AUTOSORT™, a multi-functional sorting solution that has been on the market for almost 30 years. The scanner is equipped with a near infrared and a VIS sensor. With this sensor combination, the device not only detects the product material type, such as plastics like PP, PET, HDPE or paper, but also the colour of the packaging, which can be decisive for sortability. The AUTOSORT™ from the market leader in sensor-based sorting has been installed in around 100 countries worldwide and enables Henkel to quickly and efficiently achieve results that correspond to those of real industrial plants.

Alba Santmarti, Packaging Sustainability Manager at Henkel Consumer Brands, adds: "Design for Recycling is an integral part of the product development process at Henkel. We invest in our in-house capacities to check the sortability of our consumer goods packaging at an early stage. This is the only way to recycle valuable materials in subsequent steps and close material cycles."