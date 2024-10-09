TOMRA's sustainability agenda focuses on maximising the positive impact of its products while minimising the environmental and social footprint of its business activities. As such, TOMRA is committed to sustainable business practices while pursuing its mission to transform the way resources are extracted, used and reused, with the goal of creating a planet without waste. TOMRA Sorting GmbH manufactures sensor-based sorting machines for waste and metal, ensuring that these resources are recycled and kept in a continuous cycle.

Active measures include the implementation of a group-wide sustainability strategy and projects to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions through actions such as sustainable product design and responsible supply chain management. TOMRA Sorting GmbH uses the EcoVadis assessments to ensure that its suppliers comply with its values. The company's long-term goal is to fully assess its top suppliers in order to reduce its carbon footprint along the entire value chain. The sorting solutions provider aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and has submitted its CO2 climate targets to the independent Science Based Targets Initiative for review and validation.

“We are very grateful that our progress has been recognized. This award also reminds us of our responsibility to continue and improve as we are only at the beginning of our sustainability journey,” continues Marine Savy.

EcoVadis aims to provide companies worldwide with an independent and recognised assessment of their sustainability performance. These ratings enable companies to document their own progress and to consider their sustainability performance when selecting suppliers. The ratings are industry and country-specific, taking into account company size, and are designed to enable companies to review their entire supply chain from a sustainability perspective.