Ecomondo 2024 : Vecoplan: Impressive technology and customer proximity
On its 96 square metre stand at Ecomondo (Hall A2, Stand 201-100), Vecoplan will be presenting the VIZ 1300 S, a high-performance shredder for recyclable materials. For the first time, this machine is equipped with automatically adjustable counter knives. By selecting the right rotors, knives and screen, users can precisely adapt the shredder to different input and output requirements. With low operating costs and maximum throughput, the VIZ is an impressive solution.
Another focus of Vecoplan is the processing of materials for chemical recycling. This is an important contribution to the circular economy as it closes the gap between mechanical processing and energy recovery. Resources can be recovered from mixed, contaminated plastic waste that is too complex for mechanical recycling. Vecoplan uses an efficient dry cleaning process. Visitors to the stand will be able to see exactly what this material looks like after processing.
Vecoplan at Ecomondo
Vecoplan will also use Ecomondo to present the well-organised team of its Italian subsidiary, which was established in 2021. All members are native Italian speakers. In addition to an independent sales office, the team has considerably expanded its service department. The Vecoplan Smart Centre (VSC), which focuses on digitalisation, is complemented by reliable local support. Vecoplan has also systematically expanded its spare parts supply for its Italian customer base. This enables the company to provide direct support to the Italian market.
Visitors to the stand will not only be able to talk to Vecoplan's experts, but will also be able to see the machines "live" on interactive touch screens.