On its 96 square metre stand at Ecomondo (Hall A2, Stand 201-100), Vecoplan will be presenting the VIZ 1300 S, a high-performance shredder for recyclable materials. For the first time, this machine is equipped with automatically adjustable counter knives. By selecting the right rotors, knives and screen, users can precisely adapt the shredder to different input and output requirements. With low operating costs and maximum throughput, the VIZ is an impressive solution.



Another focus of Vecoplan is the processing of materials for chemical recycling. This is an important contribution to the circular economy as it closes the gap between mechanical processing and energy recovery. Resources can be recovered from mixed, contaminated plastic waste that is too complex for mechanical recycling. Vecoplan uses an efficient dry cleaning process. Visitors to the stand will be able to see exactly what this material looks like after processing.