In the workshop, Markus Löhr points to various doors, some still being made and some ready to be delivered. Some customers send us their suggestions, others provide photos of their houses, and I’ll take some pictures myself on site – then we develop the appropriate designs based on our analyses of these pictures and on discussions with the customer,” says the master carpenter. It's important that the result matches the style and design of the building - it makes a big difference whether the building was built in Art Nouveau or Wilhelminian style. Löhr also often has to reconstruct doors, a task for which he uses photos or old drawings. If necessary, these have to be coordinated with the monument preservation authorities. If required, his solutions can comply with current thermal insulation regulations, or his doors can be made burglar-proof or soundproof. "Our doors can meet specific climate classes and even the passive house standard if required," explains the master carpenter. He is also very proud to be able to offer his customers another craft, as his team includes a glazier who specialises in decorative and individually designed stained glass - as well as hand-carved decorations that are as unique as the customers' wishes.

Sustainability is a top priority for Löhr, who uses historic building materials, such as reclaimed wood from old oak beams, in the production of his doors. His craftsmen use these to create modern entrance door designs as well as historic replicas - and combine them with the latest security features. The first lorry load of reclaimed timber arrived at the yard about twelve years ago. Orders were a little slow at first, and he tried out a lot of ideas, but soon demand started to grow steadily. Today, much of the timber he stores and uses comes from old half-timbered and demolition buildings. But even though the stock is currently well filled, Löhr is always on the lookout for new sources.