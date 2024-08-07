Waste materials are processed at the site to regenerate them into high quality recycled products that can be reused. These products displace virgin materials in the supply chain. The plant uses various distillation technologies to separate the residues from the waste and then further separate the solvent mixtures into products suitable for industrial customers.

As well as producing products, the plant also produces several types of fuel. A distillate product fuel is used instead of natural gas to power the site's steam boilers, reducing gas energy requirements by 10,000 MWh per year, equivalent to the annual gas consumption of 1,000 households. Other by-products from the process will be sent to Veolia facilities to be processed into alternative fuels for use in the cement industry, helping to decarbonise the industry and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The increased processing capacity has been achieved by installing new distillation columns to separate the liquids and 17 tanks to store or transfer the solvents. Transport is handled by two new high throughput tanker loading bays, which manage the logistics of unloading waste for processing and loading the recycled solvents ready for delivery to customers.