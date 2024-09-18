Linda Godfrey, Principal Scientist at the CSIR and Extraordinary Professor at North-West University, focused her talk on South Africas waste management system. Even though the country has a waste hierarchy in place for the last 20 years, a lot of the waste ends up in landfills that are in fact dumpsites.

Furthermore development and urbanization are outpacing waste collection services. Even though services are growing, only 60 % of South African households have regular waste collection services. Prof. Godfrey surveyed waste professionals, most of whom judged the waste management system deteriorated in the last 5 to 10 years.

So she urges to fix South Africa’s waste management system, to fix the state of landfill sites, improve waste collection, improve infrastructure and financing.

According to her, South Africa is 20 to 30 years behind most developed countries in the management of waste. “We can see what has worked and what has not worked. Time has allowed proven alternative waste treatment technologies to emerge, which with some adaptation and localization, can be rapidly implemented in South Africa,” she said.

She also brought up the question, why other countries should care about the broken waste management system of another country. The answer is quite simple, really: Mismanagement if one country or one region has a direct or indirect impact on others e.g. open burning causes air pollution, and the leakage of plastic waste causes terrestrial, atmospheric and aquatic pollution.

But as Linda Godfrey said, she didn’t want to leave on such a negative note. She believes that it is possible to solve these problems. But there is a certain urgency. “It needs financing and political will. The collaboration between the private and public sectors is essential.”