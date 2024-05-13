Artificial Intelligence : Waste Robotics and Greyparrot: Partnership to provide intelligent Waste Sorting Solutions
Advanced waste recycling solutions provider Waste Robotics has announced a partnership with Greyparrot, a pioneer in AI waste analytics. Leveraging Greyparrot's advanced analytics, Waste Robotics aims to transform the landscape of automated sorting solutions by delivering bespoke robotic systems to meet the unique needs of each customer.
At the outset of the partnership, Waste Robotics will use the Greyparrot Analyzer, an AI camera system deployed at sorting facilities around the world, to characterise waste streams and understand the opportunities for automated robotic sorting. Through this approach, known as the Robot Validator, Waste Robotics is conducting in-depth analysis to evaluate the performance and cost of different robotic systems to identify the most suitable solution. The aim is to model the future implementation of Waste Robotic's sorting solutions to ensure operational efficiency for customers in various waste management sectors.
"This strategic partnership between Waste Robotics and Greyparrot highlights our joint commitment to delivering customised, data-driven solutions perfectly suited to our client's needs. With the Robot Validator, we are confident in our ability to assist customers in maximising ROI and minimising payback.” Ziad Akl-Chedid, VP of Products at Waste Robotics, further noted, “Our modular sorting solutions are specifically designed to adapt to various circumstances and use cases.”
Gaspard Duthilleul, COO of Greyparrot commented "The partnership between Greyparrot and Waste Robotics is a testament to our shared commitment to client-centred innovation. By leveraging waste intelligence, we actively assist customers in making informed decisions and obtaining purpose-fit products, driving operational excellence in waste management practices."
Waste Robotics and Greyparrot empower waste facilities with intelligent insights and robotic precision to transform the waste management industry.