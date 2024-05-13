Advanced waste recycling solutions provider Waste Robotics has announced a partnership with Greyparrot, a pioneer in AI waste analytics. Leveraging Greyparrot's advanced analytics, Waste Robotics aims to transform the landscape of automated sorting solutions by delivering bespoke robotic systems to meet the unique needs of each customer.

At the outset of the partnership, Waste Robotics will use the Greyparrot Analyzer, an AI camera system deployed at sorting facilities around the world, to characterise waste streams and understand the opportunities for automated robotic sorting. Through this approach, known as the Robot Validator, Waste Robotics is conducting in-depth analysis to evaluate the performance and cost of different robotic systems to identify the most suitable solution. The aim is to model the future implementation of Waste Robotic's sorting solutions to ensure operational efficiency for customers in various waste management sectors.