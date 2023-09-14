The mission of Waste Robotics is all the more important as waste production continues to grow worldwide. Experts estimate it will increase by around 70% to 3.4 billion tonnes by 2050. Improving sorting processes and technologies is a major challenge at a time when 80% of the world's waste will still be landfilled or dumped in 2020, and when developed countries are under increasing regulatory pressure to take action in this area. The market for sorting robots, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% between 2022 and 2031 to reach approximately US$10 billion in 20313, is therefore well placed to address these multiple challenges.

Keira Capital acted as an intermediary for Waste Robotics in this new capital injection, which follows a C$5 million investment by Fondaction and Fonds LCC in March 2021.

Eric Camirand, CEO of Waste Robotics, said: "Our shared desire to make a positive contribution to the transformation of the waste treatment industry is what led to the creation of Waste Robotics. Now, thanks to the support of our key financial partners, Mirova and Fondaction, Waste Robotics can move straight into a crucial new phase, that of exporting to several key geographies".

Joanna Parent, Investment Director at Mirova, added: "Waste Robotics' activity is perfectly aligned with Mirova's mission, which since its inception has favoured the development of innovative solutions with a positive impact on the environment. That's why we're delighted to support Waste Robotics in its development”.

Claire Bisson, Deputy Head of Impact and Sustainable Investments at Fondaction welcomes this financial partnership said: "Waste Robotics' innovations improve the quality of sorted material and the efficiency of recycling/sorting centres, which has a direct impact on reducing landfill waste and improving circularity. It is with great satisfaction that we continue our commitment to the firm alongside a partner, Mirova, with whom we share several collaborations and, above all, impact values."