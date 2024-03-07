IFAT 2024 : World leading trade fair covers almost the entire spectrum of environmental technologies
IFAT Munich Industry Insights
Hardly any other industry contributes as much to achieving climate protection goals with its products and developments as environmental technologies. Numerous exhibitors at IFATMunich are using their technologies to ensure that municipalities become more climate resilient, but also that raw materials can be reused and utilized even more effectively.In the new Industry Insights, IFAT Munich presents a number of use cases to show how effective local concepts can be and how the industry has repeatedly succeeded in further reducing the use of secondary raw materials through innovative technologies and creativity.
Stages, Solution Tours and Spotlight Areas
With its various event formats, IFAT Munich gives visitors the opportunity to experience the focus topics live. This year, the world's leading trade fair offers a Blue, Orange and Green Stage as core elements of the event program. Associations, partners, companies and ministries will be involved here with presentations, panel discussions and expert panels. In addition, IFAT Munich will once again present "technologies to experience": the live demos in the outdoor area or the competitions in the atrium will show man and machine in action. And last but not least, the solution tours give visitors a quick and condensed insight into the topics at IFAT Munich.
Focus Topics of IFAT Munich
IFAT Munich covers almost the entire spectrum of environmental technologies: From water management to waste management, the world's leading trade fair offers insights and innovative solutions on a wide range of topics in the field of environmental technologies. From recycling methods and digitalization strategies to material flow management, the focus is on the opportunities and challenges for industries as well as municipalities and authorities. An overview of all focus topics at IFAT Munich 2024 is available online.