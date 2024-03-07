Hardly any other industry contributes as much to achieving climate protection goals with its products and developments as environmental technologies. Numerous exhibitors at IFATMunich are using their technologies to ensure that municipalities become more climate resilient, but also that raw materials can be reused and utilized even more effectively.In the new Industry Insights, IFAT Munich presents a number of use cases to show how effective local concepts can be and how the industry has repeatedly succeeded in further reducing the use of secondary raw materials through innovative technologies and creativity.

