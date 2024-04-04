Bunting is one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators. Bunting's European manufacturing facilities are located in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the UK.

W Maw Recycling has over 17 years' experience in the domestic and commercial skip hire sector. The company's fully licensed waste transfer station in Rotherham is open to domestic and commercial customers holding a current waste carrier's licence.

W Maw used two permanent overband magnets to recover ferrous metal from the waste at the transfer station. However, the difficult nature of the waste and the presence of larger and heavier ferrous metals, such as hammer heads and disc brakes, meant that the separation performance was not up to scratch. The inability to separate the larger and heavier ferrous metal resulted in costly and time-consuming damage to shredders and other process equipment.