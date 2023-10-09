Within its participation in the ESTRAEE Project, LIPOR implemented a model that allows the extension of the useful life of electrical and electronic equipment, a fundamental principle in the transition to a more circular economy. Under the leadership of the Deputación de Pontevedra, we integrated a second phase of the Project – Capitalize ESTRAEE – which aimed to enhance the “know-how” acquired and capitalize the results in the territory, based on the following axes: Production of knowledge: Carrying out the Study to Enhance the Reuse and Recycling of waste of electrical and electronic equipment in the LIPOR area. Sharing good practices at a cross-border level: Organization and participation in Technical Conferences, promoted by the Deputación de Pontevedra and LIPOR, to exchange experiences and sharing knowledge, involving the various actors in the value chain of the EEE’s, in Portugal and Spain. Communication and awareness: Launch of a Communication Campaign, with the motto “Let's make the Economy Circular”, to enhance citizen involvement in the correct routing of EEE, through the 9 Drop-off Sites adapted within the scope of the Project: Silvalde (Espinho ); Cal (Gondomar); Moreira and Nogueira (Maia); Custóias and Sendim (Matosinhos); Prelada (Porto); Valongo (Valongo) and Formiga (LIPOR). This year, through September, as a result of the implementation of the Capitalize ESTRAEE Project, a total of 355,7 tonnes of end-of-life Electrical and Electronic Equipment were collected in the target Drop-off Sites and sent for reuse and recycling.



























































