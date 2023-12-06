The seventh subsidiary, Sutco Romania, is founded in Bucharest after intensive preparations. This step serves to support Romania in implementing a fully functional circular economy in the coming years.Romania, the seventh largest EU country with around 20 million people, has set itself the goal of increasing its recycling rate to 55 per cent in the coming years. With that in mind, Sutco Recy- clingTechnik recognises considerable potential for the new subsidiary. “An important step on the way to achieving the country’s circular economy and recycling targets is to work with experienced partners,” emphasises Eduard Butan, Managing Director of Sutco Romania. With its own future sales team, project managers and design department, the company guarantees effective support for Romanian projects. The subsidiary Sutco Romania always works closely with the parent company Sutco RecyclingTechnik from Bergisch Gladbach, Germany.



By expanding into Romania, Sutco is increasing its human and production resources in the Ro- manian market and also strengthening its capacities for other Group markets.Sutco’s presence and commitment in Romania underscores the company’s ongoing expansion strategy to drive innovative recycling approaches while strengthening the circular economy in Europe.