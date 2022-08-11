Every year industry trade publication Engineering News-Record (ENR) publishes its list of the biggest environmental firms in North America. The companies are ranked according to reported revenue. To be eligible for the ranking $20 million in environmental services revenue for the prior year is required.



With a total of $112.7 billion generated in 2021 in the U.S. and non-U.S. revenue at $53.3 billion this year's top 200 revenue reached a new high.

The Top 10 companies for 2021 are:



Veolia Environmental S.A., Aubervilliers, France Jacobs, Dallas, Texas AECOM, Los Angeles, California (Number one in 2020) Tetra Tech Inc., Pasadena, California Fluor, Irving, Texas Bechtel, Reston, Virginia Mortenson, Minneapolis, Minnesota WSP Global Inc., Montreal, Quebec, Canada Stantec Inc., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada HDR, Omaha, Nebraska

Veolia, which was not ranked last year, emerged as Number One in numerous market segments, including:

Hazardous Waste Management

Water Treatment/Supply

Wastewater Treatment

Air Quality/Clean Energy

Veolia’s top ranking in these categories affirms its status as the leader in the ecological transformation as well as its commitment to resource the world, while helping industrial and municipal customers address their environmental and sustainability challenges in energy, water and waste, the company said in a statement.

This recognition follows the completed merger of Veolia with Suez earlier this year, with the combined assets, largely concentrated on water services, now part of Veolia. According to the company, the merger positions Veolia North America with more than 10,000 employees and more than 350 operations, making it the leading water and wastewater treatment company in the U.S.

