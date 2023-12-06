The launch of the state-of-the-art facility in July 2023 brought to fruition three years of Veolia’s technical development and Westminster City Council’s £20 million investment in a project that sets a new standard in fleet electrification and depot design.



The depot is supplied directly with electricity via a private wire from the South East London Combined Heat and Power energy from waste facility next door, co-operated by Veolia. General waste that is collected from residents and businesses in Westminster is treated at the facility and converted into electricity that powers the 54 strong electric fleet.



Westminster City Council has set an ambitious target for the borough to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 - ten years ahead of the national target. This project is the latest innovation that Westminster City Council and Veolia have implemented to deliver on this target. Westminster will gradually replace its entire 80-strong truck fleet, in the biggest decarbonisation programme of its kind by a UK local authority. The fleet, which includes eRCVs, e-bikes and e-sweepers, helps to deliver up to 89% reduction in carbon emissions around the capital compared to a traditional diesel powered fleet, as well as reducing noise and cutting air pollution.



The depot’s unique design was developed, procured and implemented by Veolia’s electrification services specialists, in partnership with Westminster City Council, using innovative software management to minimise the impact on the National Grid. It does this by receiving power at non-peak times to maximise local resources and strengthen the Grid’s resilience.



The EVIE Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (under 100 vehicles) Award is the latest of several awards that this project has picked up, which exemplifies how strong partnerships between public sector authorities and private sector experts can deliver trailblazing solutions within the waste sector.



Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, Cabinet Member for City Management and Air Quality, said: "Westminster City Council, in partnership with Veolia, has led the way in transforming our waste collection fleet and using new technology to reduce carbon emissions. We're so pleased to receive this award in recognition of our efforts to create a net zero city and cleaner air for our residents, visitors and people working in Westminster."



Helder Branco, General Manager, Veolia Westminster, said: “It’s fantastic to see our partnership project with Westminster City Council recognised in this way. Using the waste we collect to power the electric fleet is an exciting innovation creating a local loop of energy, using local resources to run local services. I’m incredibly proud of the whole team that delivered this and the solutions Veolia and Westminster are pioneering together to build the sustainable municipal services we need and deliver Ecological Transformation."