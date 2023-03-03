Today, there are many applications and functions that plastics fulfill that simply cannot be fulfilled by other materials. Single-use packaging aside, there are countless applications in the medical, automotive, aerospace, engineering, and construction industries among many others. The problem is, what happens to these and other plastics at the end of their lifecycle.



When considering the future of the plastics industry, we must begin to imagine a circular economy that attempts to keep these materials out of landfill. Whether it’s a single PET water bottle or a PVC medical component, all plastics must be kept in the loop as long as possible, while also being recyclable at the end of their useful life.



This means moving away from single-use entirely, particularly where consumer packaging is concerned, and for those applications where single-use remains a core use-function (such as in PPE, for example) recycling must be easily available and increasingly effective at reclaiming raw materials and recirculating them.



Unfortunately, within existing systems, this is easier said than done. The petrochemical component of conventional plastics is already propping up an oil industry looking to create new revenue streams as the automotive industry moves towards electric vehicles— meaning more plastics manufactured.



Additionally, the recycling industry that plastic producers often cite within plastic sustainability metrics is badly in need of funding and more comprehensive infrastructure, while in many cases, the materials themselves are either non-recyclable or degrade quickly after processing.



Finally, the introduction of PLAs has often been touted as a solution to many of the biodegradability issues caused by conventional petrochemical plastics. However, as monocrop farming continues to be identified as a significant cause of deforestation, a major polluter of both soils and water, and a blight on animal and plant diversity, even this solution is, arguably, a step backwards.



So, a lack of recycling facilities and associated infrastructure, primitive recycling methods, and materials that simply cannot be recycled point to huge sustainability issues for the industry. In fact, in its current state, plastics and sustainability are mutually incompatible, and only through new innovations in materials and recycling technologies can true circularity be achieved.