Plastics have a bad reputation. From marine litter to their recyclability, they are subject to frequent debates. Potential positive sides, such as decreasing food spoilage and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are not often discussed. In their recent report, McKinsey takes a close look at the latter because even though factors such as the use of resources, toxicity, and pollution need to be addressed "an opportunity exists for a more balanced, science-based perspective on plastics versus alternative materials", they write.



The new report examines the total GHG contribution of plastics versus its alternatives, including product life cycle (cradle to grave) and impact of use, McKinsey says. "Our objective is to contribute to the dialogue on material choice and broaden the available fact base for the evolving discussion around plastics."

The analysis is based on the US in the year 2020. The researchers looked at examples from five sectors with the highest consumption of plastics — packaging, consumer goods, building and construction, textiles and automotive — representing around 90 percent of global plastics volume. Selected applications with viable choices between plastics and alternatives were also selected.

