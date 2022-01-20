Atlas Organics, a leader in the organics recycling industry, announced it has completed the acquisitions of three major composting sites in Florida. Bay Mulch in both San Antonio, Fl, and Plant City, Fl, along with Charlotte Organix in Placida, Fl. All three locations are key for Atlas Organics’ growth as the company continues to expand its ability to service the agricultural needs of Florida. Bay Mulch has been serving customers in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area for more than two decades and with this recent acquisition, Atlas Organics plans to continue the high level of service and products while adding a new level of science, technology, and data collection. This recent acquisition will expand its services to include land clearing and add yet another dimension to the ever-expanding hauling services and product offerings Atlas Organics is already well-known for in the composting industry.



“We’ve had our eyes on Bay Mulch for some time and bringing them into the Atlas Organics family only made sense given the needs of the agriculture, land development, and landscaping industries in Florida,” said Joseph McMillin, CEO. “We’re proud to bring our new technology and systems to the Tampa area and we’re looking forward to building long-lasting partnerships with businesses and organizations who share the same mission we do.”



Atlas Organics has also acquired Charlotte Organix, located in Placida, FL. A strategic location just to the south of Tampa and is one of the only locations to provide vital resources for agriculture and land development in the area. "I’m excited to see this happen and to be a part of Team Atlas! It’s a great opportunity for the Port Charlotte area and all of central Florida.



Combined with the facility Atlas Organics manages in partnership with Indian River County, Fl, the recent acquisitions give Atlas Organics an unprecedented amount of momentum for the start of 2022 in the Sunshine state.



Atlas Organics can now cover the needs of all central Florida with high-quality STA certified and OMRI listed compost and the capability of processing more than 200,000 tons of material per year.

