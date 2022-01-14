Reaching a significant milestone in its efforts to strengthen the circular economy for plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) announced the first commercial sales of its Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene. Using advanced recycling technology to process pyrolysis oil, a feedstock made from difficult-to-recycle waste plastics, CPChem is delivering on its commitment to bring a fully certified circular polyethylene product to market in the U.S.



“We are thrilled to add Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene to our portfolio and make this product available to customers,” said Benny Mermans, CPChem’s vice president of sustainability. “Enhancing the sustainability of our products is one of CPChem’s key focus areas. Filling the first orders of our circular polyethylene is tangible proof of our work to accelerate change for a sustainable future.”



CPChem has already begun delivering Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene and is working to further expand production volumes. Since announcing the launch of its advanced recycling program in October 2020, CPChem has been certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS, a globally recognized sustainability certification system. The company has also scaled production volumes and signed long-term feedstock supply agreements with several producers of high-quality feedstocks.



In addition to establishing a network of suppliers, CPChem worked with Chevron to successfully process pyrolysis oil at Chevron’s Pascagoula Refinery in a certified commercial-scale trial. As a result, this enables CPChem to source feedstock derived from plastics waste to produce Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene. Additionally, CPChem is evaluating future collaborative opportunities with Chevron to reinforce both companies’ sustainability-related efforts and to support CPChem’s annual production target of 1 billion pounds of Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene by 2030.



“Chevron is supportive of CPChem’s continued efforts on sustainability-related initiatives,” said Chris Cavote, president of manufacturing for Chevron. “The amount of pyrolysis oil used in the trial run equates to converting approximately 2 million one-gallon milk jugs into feedstock. This is a great step in helping support customers’ growing demand for circular polymers.”

About Chevron Phillips Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world’s top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $17 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in six countries. Chevron PhillipsChemical is equally owned indirectly by Chevron Corporation U.S.A. Inc.and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.



Press release