The four researchers Ciprian Cimpan, Eleni Iacovidou, Lucia Rigamonti and Eggo U. Thoden van Velzen propose as an example of a meaningful and practical approach a product-centred circularity scorecard that captures aspects likely to demonstrate a product's environmental sustainability. Based on 7 simple questions, it covers the life cycle of a product: production, use and end-of-life. This 'common sense' approach is similar to the waste hierarchy, with a simple order of priority that applies in most cases.

“Current actions aiming at achieving circularity may be overly focused on superficial effects and losing sight of true circular economy goals” the four researchers argue. “Our aim is to trigger a scientific discussion on how to best combine scientific knowledge and research on the flows of materials, components and products through society to achieve the broader objective of sustainability, while keeping up with the timelines imposed by the pace of business and policy decisions. That is why we are making a plea for meaningful circularity goals, to avoid that business or policy decisions involuntarily contribute to cementing policy and infrastructure that do not contribute to true sustainability”, they conclude.