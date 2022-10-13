Biowaste is a big part of the waste stream and is responsible for a big part of the emissions. Therefore it is necessary that it does not end up in a landfill or incineration. At the annual Conference on Composting and Anaerobic Digestion at Ecomondo experts will discuss the topic of biowaste treatment.

The session will give space to the presentation of research and case studies regarding issues related to the recycling of waste with an organic matrix: the topics include the characterization of the input matrices, the optimization of recycling processes from the point of view of the circular economy, use of organic fertilizers, biomethane and other products that can be generated from the valorisation of waste.