Paid Engagement

Ecomondo 2022 : Conference on Composting and Anaerobic Digestion at Ecomondo

Oct 13, 2022
Reading time: Less than a minute
The plenary session takes stock of the current situation regarding organic waste collection and recycling in Italy and Europe. The conference offers an opportunity to address the topic of plant development, energy production and tariff system regulation in order to highlight opportunities and/or critical issues.
area, bin, bins, bio, biological, biowaste, brown, can, cleaning, climate, collection, container, czech, dirt, dirty, discard, dustbin, ecology, environment, full, garbage, garbage can, garden, gardening, grass, green, heap, junk, natural, nature, organic, outdoor, outdoors, outside, park, plant, prague, recyclable, recycle, recycleable, recycling, refuse, reused, rubbish, separate, summer, trash, village, waste
© Filip Albert - stock.adobe.com

Biowaste is a big part of the waste stream and is responsible for a big part of the emissions. Therefore it is necessary that it does not end up in a landfill or incineration. At the annual Conference on Composting and Anaerobic Digestion at Ecomondo experts will discuss the topic of biowaste treatment.

The session will give space to the presentation of research and case studies regarding issues related to the recycling of waste with an organic matrix: the topics include the characterization of the input matrices, the optimization of recycling processes from the point of view of the circular economy, use of organic fertilizers, biomethane and other products that can be generated from the valorisation of waste.

Post Date
Oct 13, 2022
Last Update
Oct 13, 2022