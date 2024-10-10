Do you see an increase in the demand for composting? If so, what do you think are the reasons?

Yes, we've seen a marked increase in demand for composting, which can be attributed to growing environmental awareness and the push for sustainability. As people, businesses, and municipalities strive to divert organic waste from landfills, reduce emissions, and embrace green initiatives, composting has become a crucial component of zero-waste programs.

Is contamination a problem in your facilities?

Contamination can be a challenge, especially with mixed waste streams, but we take a proactive approach to minimize it. Our depackaging equipment is designed to efficiently separate non-organic materials from compostable inputs, and our eco-sift machines further refine the compost for quality. We emphasize quality control and continuous education to prevent contamination from becoming a significant issue, ensuring that we consistently produce high-quality compost.

What motivated you to choose the Tiger Depack?

After researching other options, we felt confident in choosing the Tiger Depack due to our established relationship with Ecoverse, the importer of Tiger Depack in the US. Their reputation for quality products assured us that this technology would meet our needs.

How many are in operation and since when?

We have one Tiger Depack that we have been operating since 2016.

Can you describe the new machinery and its key features?

We use the Tiger Depack HS 90 with Dual Organics Discharge System, alongside the 2020 Doppstadt DSP 205 Bio Press with the 2020 Doppstadt Conveyor. These machines are efficient in separating packaging from organics.