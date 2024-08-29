How prevalent is the issue of improper sharps disposal in public restrooms?

More than 3 billion injections are administered outside of healthcare facilities by 9 million medical sharps users, according to a survey from Safe Needle Disposal. When outside of their home, patients typically seek the privacy of a restroom to inject their medication discreetly and safely.

According to responses to a separate survey conducted by Stericycle on National Consumer Diabetes and Access to Care and Sharps Disposal in the Diabetes Community, 75% of customers who consider restroom sharps programs important said they’d use a sharps container in a public space or establishment if they saw one. The issue is that they aren’t widely available. Many of the customers (42%) said that a lack of safe disposal options in public spaces is the biggest challenge they face when discarding sharps. Without proper disposal options, people are left with no choice but to discard sharps in an unsafe manner. Of the survey respondents who have disposed of sharps in a public trash can, 38% said they did so because they had no choice – there were no sharps disposal containers available.

What are some common, yet unsafe, methods people use to dispose of needles in public spaces?

Consumers often lack a safe disposal option for sharps in public spaces. It is not uncommon for staff to find needles discarded in regular trash bins or strewn around the facility in parking lots, on lawns, or dropped on the floor. These practices put the public at risk. Stericycle’s study found that 95% of respondents agreed that occupational health and employee safety are primary drivers of restroom sharps programs adoption or future consideration. Furthermore, the same study found that 81% of respondents felt that spill kits were needed in conjunction with restroom sharps programs to pick up loose needles around the facility.