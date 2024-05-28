E-Waste : Metal Separation at E-Waste World Conference 2024

May 28, 2024
Maximising metal separation and recovery from e-waste is the focus for Bunting at stand C60 at the E-Waste World Conference and Expo (26-27 June 2024, Messe Frankfurt, Germany). The Bunting team will be joined on the stand by their local representative, Marcel Graef from 3SMI.
Bunting metal separation equipment at Zixtel including an Overband Magnet, Eddy Current Separator and Drum Magnet, Shredded e-waste

Shredded e-waste

- © Paul Fears Photography

According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) global production of e-waste rose to 62 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022, up 82% from 2010. It is estimated that e-waste will increase to 82 million tonnes by 2030. Currently, e-waste recycling meets only 1% of the demand for rare earth elements.

The recovery of the valuable metals contained in e-waste is a challenging process that involves liberation, sizing and separation. Bunting separation equipment recovers ferrous and non-ferrous metals at various stages of the e-waste recycling process.

High-intensity magnetic separators, including the Stainless Steel Magnetic Separator, recover small and weakly magnetic metals, including fragmented stainless steel. The remaining non-magnetic fraction passes through an eddy current separator to recover non-ferrous metals such as aluminium and zinc. The concentric and eccentric magnetic rotor designs of the Eddy Current Separator enable the recovery of non-ferrous metals down to 3mm in size.

One of the final processes uses an Electrostatic Separator to recover finer metallic particles. Separation occurs by induced an electrostatic charge into a conductive dry-liberated particle.

Bunting metal separation equipment at Zixtel including an Overband Magnet, Eddy Current Separator and Drum Magnet Non-ferrous metal recovered from e-waste on an Eddy Current Separator
Non-ferrous metal recovered from e-waste on an Eddy Current Separator - © Paul Fears Photography

The position of a metal separator within an e-waste recycling process depends on the flowsheet, the feed material and the separation objective. Bunting's application engineers work closely with e-waste recyclers to understand their process and recommend the optimum separator solution.
E-waste recyclers also use Bunting's test facility at the Customer Experience Centre in the UK to evaluate metal separation capabilities, processing materials on a wide range of equipment.

“There is a drive to increase e-waste recycling which is only possible if there are recognised processes and equipment,” said Bradley Greenwood, Bunting’s European Sales Manager. “The E-Waste World Conference and Expo provides the ideal opportunity to discuss the challenges facing e-waste recyclers and identify separation technology to enable valuable metal recovery.”

Bunting metal separation equipment at Zixtel including an Overband Magnet, Eddy Current Separator and Drum Magnet An Eddy Current Separator installed in an e-waste recycling plant
An Eddy Current Separator installed in an e-waste recycling plant. - © Paul Fears Photography

