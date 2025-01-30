For Sirmax, this certification is not just a badge of honour—it is a reflection of a deeply ingrained corporate philosophy. "At Sirmax, every individual has the opportunity to channel their energy, ambition, and dynamism, contributing tangibly to the company’s success," says Massimo Pavin, President and CEO of Sirmax Group. This ethos is evident in the voices of the employees themselves. In the anonymous surveys, they described the company as a place that "provides equal opportunities for everyone" and where "you feel like a family." Others highlighted the company’s flexibility, emphasizing the freedom to manage work schedules and time off, as well as the dynamic and youthful workforce that fosters strong relationships.