Looking ahead, Sirmax's industrial plan for 2025-27 includes €30 million in new investments. The company's future challenges will focus on further international expansion, in line with its multi-country, multi-product strategy and a strong commitment to sustainability. Planned projects include the completion of the Group's 14th manufacturing facility in Hosur, India by 2026, in addition to the two existing Indian facilities, and further investment at the Anderson site.

"The company currently has excellent growth prospects in the US, India, and Brazil," President Pavin concluded. "Europe remains our largest market, but it is still facing challenges. Much will depend on how the European government decides to handle the regulation of incoming goods. The risk is that our companies could lose competitiveness to Asian economies unless the same environmental protection rules applied in Europe are enforced there. I have high hopes for the document recently presented by Mario Draghi; Europe will continue to play a crucial role in the global economic landscape."